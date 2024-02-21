WPL 2024: How a Personal Tragedy Led Danni Wyatt To Finding Her True Self

You played a match-winning knock on your debut, but it took you nine years to score your first ODI century. What kept you going?

My career has been a tale of two halves. I started out as a bowler, and was regarded as a pinch-hitter. It annoyed me deep down, but at that age, I just wanted to do what was best for the team. As long as I was in the playing XI, I didn’t care.

There was a turning point in the 2017 Ashes series. I didn’t play in the Tests and ODIs, so I had plenty of time to think about what I needed to do. I had a kind of selfish realisation, that now I need to do what works best for me. In the first T20I in Sydney, we were 20/4 when I came to bat and I scored my first T20I fifty. I got promoted to open in the second match, and then in the third match, I scored my first T20I century. That was the start of the second half of my career – that is – Danni Wyatt the batter.

It was such a relief to show the world that I could do much more than just get a flashy 20 off 15 balls. I always knew that I was better than that. It was just a matter of believing in myself, and having the belief of coaches that I can play long innings and get big scores. Long may it continue.