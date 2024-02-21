WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants Coach Michael Klinger Wants His Players to ‘Stay Calm’

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger is confident of the players at his disposal.
(Photo: Gujarat Giants)
Gujarat Giants coach Michael Klinger believes the key to winning titles is to come out on top in the big moments. He’s looking towards his senior crew to steer the ship during any turbulence.
Ahead of his first season in Women's Premier League (WPL), Klinger said, “It’s about winning the big moments in the games, and the individual and the team should be able to relax during high-pressure situations. A T20 game can be won or lost because of one decision. When the pressure is on, it is key for players to be able to stay calm and execute the plan.”
“We have got a few experienced players to help drive that and there are some younger players, who will learn along the way,” he added.
Looking ahead to the WPL, which for the first time is being played in Bengaluru and New Delhi, the former Australian cricketer spoke about the importance of such a tournament. He said, “I think Indian players will have a significant role in helping win games. This WPL will go a long way in helping develop Indian players coming up through the ranks. This is an opportunity for players to push themselves to the next level, whether that’s India A or the Indian senior women’s team.”
The Giants will open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on 25 February at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
“We are on course with our preparations, and I am confident the team is ready for the first game. There’s definitely some high-end talent in our group, and we’ll be ready when match-day comes,” he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)