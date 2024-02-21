WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants Coach Michael Klinger Wants His Players to ‘Stay Calm’

Gujarat Giants coach Michael Klinger believes the key to winning titles is to come out on top in the big moments. He’s looking towards his senior crew to steer the ship during any turbulence.

Ahead of his first season in Women's Premier League (WPL), Klinger said, “It’s about winning the big moments in the games, and the individual and the team should be able to relax during high-pressure situations. A T20 game can be won or lost because of one decision. When the pressure is on, it is key for players to be able to stay calm and execute the plan.”

“We have got a few experienced players to help drive that and there are some younger players, who will learn along the way,” he added.