Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli Brings up 75th Ton With First Test Century Since 2019

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Virat Kohli scored his first Test century since 2019.
(Photo: BCCI)
Virat Kohli brought up his 75th century in international cricket, courtesy of a scintillating knock in the ongoing fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, here in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. It also was the former Indian skipper’s first Test century in over three years.
Chasing Australia’s mammoth first innings score of 480 runs, India were 187/2 when Kohli arrived in the middle. The initial phase of the exemplary knock was far from being a smooth sailing, as off-spinner Nathan Lyon managed to catch the 34-year-old’s outside edge in only the fourth delivery that Kohli faced. Fortunately for him and the Indian team, the ball dropped short of slip.
The batter took 107 deliveries to bring up his half-century, which also was his first fifty in Test cricket since January 2022. Having expertly evaded the initial challenges posed by the baggy greens’ in-form bowlers, Kohli looked in undisputed control of his knock following his half-century, with glimpses of a much-awaited ton appearing on the horizon.
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Virat Kohli gave a fine account of his composure and adroitness.
Remaining unbeaten on 59 at the end of Day 3 of the match, Kohli started Day 4’s expedition with a cautious approach yet again, opting against taking unwarranted risks in the first few overs of the day’s play. Albeit boundaries were nowhere to be seen, the batter gave a fine account of his agility by converting the ones into twos, alongside an occasional three.
India’s second-highest run-scorer went into the lunch break batting on 88 runs off 220 deliveries, whilst the remaining 12 runs arrived in 21 deliveries.
More importantly, however, this also was Kohli’s first century in this format since in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh, which took place way back in November 2019, at Eden Gardens. With this being his 75th ton in international cricket across all formats, Kohli is now 25 centuries away from reaching Sachin Tendulkar’s milestone of 100 centuries.