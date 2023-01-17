Mohammed Siraj, Grabbing Every Opportunity That Comes His Way

Mohammed Siraj is tall, fiery and unpredictable. He climbed up the ranks through his performances in Test cricket, but over the past few months, the Hyderabad speedster has translated the red-ball consistency in the 50-over format.

Since October 2022, Siraj has picked 20 wickets in nine games for India, the wobble seam delivery — one that nips back in after landing on the seam — being his stock ball. And it is no surprise that he was India's frontline bowler in the 3-0 series triumph over Sri Lanka that ended on Sunday.

Siraj finished the top wicket-taker with nine scalps at an economy of 4.05, including a career-best of 4/32 in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, covering the absence of Jasprit Bumrah with skills and execution. It augurs well for the Men in Blue in the World Cup year, as there is no clarity on Bumrah's recovery from the back injury.

The lanky pacer will be gunning for a spot in the ODI World Cup.