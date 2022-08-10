Shami’s Non-selection for 2022 Asia Cup Indian Squad a ‘Surprise’ or Not?

But this came only after going wicketless against Pakistan and New Zealand, where bowling second was hard due to dew coming later in the second innings. His six wickets came in two three-wicket hauls against Afghanistan and Scotland, but by then India's entry to semifinals was all but over.

Though Shami gave a serious reminder of his new ball skills in Gujarat Titans' run to IPL 2022 trophy by being their leading wicket-taker, (20 wickets at an economy rate of 8), it seems that the Indian selectors have completely moved on from him being in the T20I scheme of things.

Shami also had 11 wickets to his name in power-play, with an economy rate of just 6.62, the most picked by a bowler in IPL 2022 alongside Chennai Super Kings' left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary. In the pitches of IPL 2022, where bowlers were getting some help, Shami was a standout with his lengths not letting the batters break free.

But India have power-play options in Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep too coming into the picture as well. With Chahar returning from a slew of injuries and announced as a back-up player for Asia Cup 2022, there is no vacancy for Shami.