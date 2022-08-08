Asia Cup: Kohli, KL Rahul Back in India Squad, Iyer Relegated to Standby List

While Axar, who has been in fine form of late could feel a bit shortchanged, the presence of four spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal -- meant that there wasn't a space for a fifth slow bowler.

Since the matches will being held on the slower tracks in the UAE, there are only three specialist pacers in the side in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, with Hardik Pandya being the fourth pacer in the attack.

But when the team boards the Australian flight, there is every possibility that both Bumrah and Harshal would make the cut, and hence, Bishnoi might have to make way.

As far as keepers are concerned, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Kartik have sealed the two spots by a fair distance, with both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson failing to grab the opportunities that came their way.

Kishan cannot be picked as India now have multiple attacking opening options, apart from Rohit and Rahul, which includes Pant and Suryakumar Yadav.