IPL 2022 Auction: Mohammad Shami Goes to New Entrant Gujarat Titans For 6.25 Cr

Shami, who has been one of the now-much-feared Indian pace attack, finished as the fifth highest wicket-taker in the IPL last year. The ace Indian bowler, who played for Punjab Kings led the attack from 2019. He has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-2013) and Delhi Daredevils (2014-2018), before moving to Punjab.

In his 79-game IPL career, Shami has bagged as many wickets with 2021 and 2019 seeing him pick 19 wickets each, while 2020 finished with a haul of 20 scalps.

In the years before that, Shami’s record in the IPL wasn’t the best he did not play regularly and managed 21 wickets in 5 seasons where he played a total of 35 games.

Shami, who can be a little expensive at times, though can be quite the handful in the final phase when he gets his radar on track, something he has made a habit of in recent years, across formats and teams.