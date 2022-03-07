Mohali, Chennai & Pune Feature Among Ravindra Jadeja's Top Performances in Tests

At Mohali, Jadeja had pretty much the perfect game, and he had a chance to get his double hundred too, however, pressed for the declaration, to put more pressure on the Sri Lankans. In fact, in 2018, in Cricinfo’s series of 25 questions, Jadeja had said that a century and a five-wicket haul in the same innings would be his dream record. Just before the pandemic set in, in October 2019, Jadeja became the quickest left-arm bowler to reach 200 Test wickets.

In just under 10 years of playing Test cricket, Jadeja has gone from being tentative to terrifying, as teams across the globe continue to struggle to thwart him, whether with the bat or ball.

Here’s a look at Ravindra Jadeja’s top performances in Test cricket.