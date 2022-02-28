IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Appointed Punjab Kings' Captain

IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal has been named Punjab Kings captain.
(Photo: BCCI)
Punjab Kings have named Mayank Agarwal as their captain ahead of the 2022 IPL season that gets underway on 26 March.
'Mayank has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018. He has served as the squad’s vice- captain and has also briefly captained the team last season,' said the press statement shared by the team.
Mayank was one of two players retained by the IPL franchise following the 2021 season. He was retained for Rs 12 crore alongside uncapped Arshdeep Singh.
“I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season,' said Mayank about his new captaincy role.
'We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it. We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it.' he added.
Mayank was one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings after the 2021 IPL season with their former skipper KL Rahul elected to be released by the franchise. Rahul is now captain of the Rising Lucknow SuperGiants while Mayank now takes over the leadership role at Punjab.
'Mayank has been an integral part of the side since 2018 and of the leadership group for the last two years. We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm. He is hardworking, enthusiastic, a team player with all the attributes required of a leader. I look forward to working with him as captain and believe that he will lead this team to a successful campaign,' said Head Coach Anil Kumble about the new appointment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)