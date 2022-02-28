IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Appointed Punjab Kings' Captain

Punjab Kings have named Mayank Agarwal as their captain ahead of the 2022 IPL season that gets underway on 26 March.

'Mayank has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018. He has served as the squad’s vice- captain and has also briefly captained the team last season,' said the press statement shared by the team.

Mayank was one of two players retained by the IPL franchise following the 2021 season. He was retained for Rs 12 crore alongside uncapped Arshdeep Singh.