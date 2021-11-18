Meet Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand Cricketer With an Unique Indian Connect

While his parents moved to NZ in the early 1990s, well before Rachin was born and Sachin and Dravid became icons, Ravindra has made regular trips to India for cricket.

“I’ve trained, played at RDT (Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh) every year in the last four years during our winter,” he had told Telangana Today.

“My batting idol is Sachin Tendulkar. I have modelled my game on him since I was very young,” Rachin had told Stuff.co.nz

One of the coaches at the Andhra Pradesh cricket academy, Khatib Syed Shahabuddin, has also spoken highly of the young cricketer, according to a report.

“He (Rachin Ravindra) was part of the Hutt Hawks contingent that used to train at the Rural Development Trust at Anantapur for the last four years. He is a promising cricketer. As a young cricketer, he showed a lot of promise and hunger to excel as a left-handed bat and left-arm spin.”

One of the major drivers behind his regular trips to India has been his father, who is the founder Hutt Hawks Club in New Zealand. Ravi, who takes played the sport in Bengaluru has been organizing exchange programmes and taking bringing young cricketers from NZ to India every summer, and to other countries for games regularly.

“They should be exposed to various types of wickets and conditions,” he had told The Hindu.

Among the cricketers to have been part of these tours are the likes of James Neesham and Tom Blundell.

(With Inputs from Indian Express and The Hindu)