India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma Set Up 5-Wicket Win

The game marked the start of a new chapter in Indian cricket with Rohit as T20I skipper and Rahul Dravid as head coach.

With both teams resting some of their key players as part of workload management, it was very much an even contest before the first ball was bowled.

India raced to 50 for no loss in five overs with Rohit playing some delightful shots. He got going with back-to-back fours off Tim Southee in the third over before unleashing his signature pull for six on the final ball of the over.

The seasoned pace duo of Southee and Trent Boult were put under pressure up front by both the openers. KL Rahul (15 off 14) got into the act with a massive six over deep square leg off Boult before Rohit hit another pull shot as India collected 21 from the over.

Rahul endured a soft dismissal on the first ball of Mitchell Santer’s spell to give New Zealand a wicket against the run of play.

Suryakumar meant business from ball one and the most memorable shot of his innings was the pick-up stroke off Lockie Ferguson to get to his third T20I fifty.

But with 23 needed to win off the last 24 balls, India lost the wicket of Shreyas Iyer and ended up needing 10 runs off the last over.