Rohit and Dravid are Quite Similar Temperament-Wise, Says Gavaskar

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, who was Dravid's team-mate in Test cricket for a brief period, agreed with Gavaskar's views. At the same time, he thinks that Sharma, in the company of Dravid, has to re-define India's approach in white-ball cricket after India exited from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage.

"He needs to define the future strategy of playing white-ball cricket because there is a requirement to redefine the way we play white-ball cricket and for that Rohit Sharma will have to be the leader and he'll have to lead by example."

Sharma had already captained India in T20Is on 19 occasions, leading the team to 15 wins while facing four losses. Previously, Dravid had stepped in to be the head coach when India toured Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour in July this year.