Love for Cricket Helped Smriti Mandhana Beat Personal Turmoil: Jatin Paranjape

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been at their dominant best in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League. Though they already wore the crown of supremacy in 2024, they have never qualified for the finals as the table-toppers, with six victories in eight matches. That is, until this year.

Central to this dominance has been the calm, assured leadership of captain Smriti Mandhana. With 290 runs at a strike rate of 141.46 and an average of 48.33, she currently sits third on the list of leading run-scorers, just 10 runs short of equalling her highest-ever tally in a WPL season.