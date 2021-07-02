Mayank or Rahul: Who Replaces Injured Shubman Gill in England?

And at the same time, unfortunately for India, Cheteshwar Pujara hasn’t been at his best either, putting a fair bit of pressure on the middle order.

With reports suggesting that Gill is out for a while, India need to find a solid replacement quickly along side Rohit. An out-of-form Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, who hasn't played a Test in two years, and Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran, whose inclusion as a standby opener has already raised eyebrows, are among the options in England for Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli.

Over the course of the five Tests, India might try out more than one new pair at the top if Gill isn’t back to full fitness early enough. Unfortunately, though, the back up cast aren’t in the best of form and India might be forced to think out of the box.

Before the start of the tour, there were some questions raised on the depth of the batting department. Do India have enough at the top of the order to keep England at bay in their own backyard?