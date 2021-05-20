Not Concerned About Opinions: Easwaran Confident Ahead of UK Tour

"I am surprised with Easwaran's selection. I thought Prithvi Shaw is an experienced player at international level, and has played Tests. He is currently in form also. He should have been included. I would have even thought of Devdutt Padikkal, because you need to reward domestic performances too," said Singh, who was part of the previous selection committee.

But Easwaran, who had an ordinary outing in the last Ranji Trophy season, said he is mentally prepared to play in England.

"This is really a big thing for me. I have experience of playing overseas. I have represented India 'A' team. Representing your country at the highest level is already enough of a motivation," Easwaran added.

Teams are travelling with extended squads due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this has resulted in reserve players standing a chance at making it to the playing XI. A number of reserve players got catapulted to the main squad in India's tour of Australia earlier this year.

"I am prepared for every single game, even though I am among the standby players. I will be ready when I am called upon," he added.