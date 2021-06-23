More Can be Done For Indian Women’s Cricket Team: Anjum Chopra

The Indian women’s cricket team reached the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup, but didn't get to play a single cricket match for an entire year.
Following much criticism, the BCCI finally got their act together and got the team back on the field, for a short home series against South Africa in March and then almost to compensate, they slotted a one-off Test match against England this past week. The Indian team’s first Test match in almost seven years, played after spending a week in quarantine and just a few days of nets sessions.
But then ‘against all odds’ is just about how this team likes to operate and Mithali Raj’s Test side, with five debutants, pulled off a heist in Bristol and held the hosts to a draw.
But, why’s that the case? Why is the Indian women’s cricket team mostly forced to start on the back foot? No cricket for an entire year, sent into a Test match after seven whole years and that too without match practise.
Former India captain Anjum Chopra shared her thoughts on the issue with The Quint and simply put, she said, ‘A lot more can be done (by BCCI) with the kind of resources that we have and the infrastructure and financial stability… A lot more can be done. We have to ask if what is being done is adequate or is there scope for more. I constantly feel more can be done and it won’t need that much effort to do a little more. To organise matches for women, it’s not that difficult’.
