Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Unretires Himself 5 Days After Announcing Retirement

Bengal veteran batsman Manoj Tiwary made an U-turn on his sudden decision to retire from all formats of cricket five days ago, to announce a return to red-ball cricket for one more season and help his state win the elusive Ranji Trophy title.

On Tuesday, 8 August, Tiwary announced that he has decided to come out of his few days-old retirement to play one more season for Bengal in the red-ball format and hopefully help the team bag the elusive Ranji Trophy crown. Manoj announced his sudden retirement from the game on social media last Thursday.

In a press conference held at the Media Center of the Eden Gardens, Tiwary was accompanied by CAB President Snehashish Ganguly and Hony Secretary Naresh Ojha.