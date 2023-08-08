Neeraj Chopra to Lead 28-Member Contingent at 2023 World Athletics Championship

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Olympic sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neeraj Chopra to Lead 28-Member Contingent at 2023 World Athletics Championship

The 2023 World Athletics Championships get underway on 19 August in Budapest, Hungary.
Olympic Sports
The 2023 World Athletics Championships get underway on 19 August in Budapest, Hungary.

(Photo: Twitter/WorldAthletics)

A total of 28 athletes will be representing India at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary from 19 August.

A 42-member contingent, including coaches and support staff, are heading for the world event which will have the best of the best athletes from across the world competing.

In the previous edition, a total of 6 athletes reached the finals of their event at the World Championships with 3 of them making it in the top 8, even as Neeraj Chopra won a historic silver medal. It was India's best performance in any edition of the World Athletics Championships.

The Sports Ministry released a statement saying they would be funding the trip for the entire contingent, which would include the team's training cost, boarding/lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures.

Out of 28 competing athletes, 15 would be competing at the World Championships for the very first time.

Former U20 World Athletics Championships silver medalist, Shaili Singh, is the youngest member of the contingent. The 19-year-old would be competing in her first senior World Championships this year.

India's Contingent at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

  1. Jyothi Yarraji - 100m Hurdles

  2. Parul Chaudhary - 3000m Steeplechase

  3. Shaili Singh - Long Jump

  4. Annu Rani - Javelin Throw

  5. Bhawna Jat - Race Walk

  6. Krishan Kumar - 800m

  7. Ajay Kumar Saroj - 1500m

  8. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan - 400m Hurdles

  9. Avinash Mukund Sable - 3000m Steeplechase

  10. Sarvesh Anil Kushare - High Jump

  11. Jeswin Aldrin - Long Jump

  12. M Sreeshankar - Long Jump

  13. Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump

  14. Abdulla Aboobacker - Triple Jump

  15. Eldhose Paul - Triple Jump

  16. Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw

  17. D.P Manu - Javelin Throw

  18. Kishore Kumar Jena - Javelin Throw

  19. Akashdeep Singh - Race Walk

  20. Vikash Singh - Race Walk

  21. Paramjeet Singh - Race Walk

  22. Ram Baboo - Race Walk

  23. Amoj Jacob - 4 x 400m Relay

  24. Muhammed Ajmal - 4 x 400m Relay

  25. Muhammed Anas - 4 x 400m Relay

  26. Rajesh Ramesh - 4 x 400m Relay

  27. Anil Rajalingam - 4 x 400m Relay

  28. Mijo Chacko Kurian - 4 x 400m Relay

