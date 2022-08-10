‘He’ll Come Through This’: Mahela Jayawardene on Virat Kohli’s Batting Slump

Star India batter Virat Kohli is a quality player and has all the tools needed to come out of his prolonged dip in form, said former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene.

Kohli and a fit-again KL Rahul on Monday returned to a 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Dubai and Sharjah from 27 August to 11 September.

Kohli is enduring his worst slump in form and has not scored a century in international cricket since November 2019.