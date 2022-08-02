Asia Cup 2022 India Schedule: Dates, Timings, and Venues

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BCCI)
The Asian Cricket Council announced the schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup on Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The Asia Cup will begin on 27 August. It was confirmed that the Asia Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka in the UAE.
The tournament has been moved out of Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic crisis. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 28 August.
The match against Pakistan will be India's first fixture in the Asia Cup 2022. After this match, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face off against a qualifier. After the group stage fixtures, there will be a Super 4 phase, and the best two teams will play in the finals.
The final will be played on 11 September. The UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will be playing a Qualifier for the 6th and final spot in Asia Cup 2022.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup."
The six teams, divided into two groups of three teams, will play the main tournament. India are in Group A alongside Pakistan, and the final spot will be taken by the qualifier.
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will fight it out for a place in the Super 4. The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in T20 format.
Group Phase
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – 27 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
India vs Pakistan – 28 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – 30 August, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah
India vs Qualifier – 31 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 1 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Pakistan vs Qualifier – 2 September, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah
Super 4 Phase
B1 vs B2, 3 September, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah
A1 vs A2, 4 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
A1 vs B1, 6 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
A2 vs B2, 7 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
A1 vs B2, 8 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
A2 vs B1, 9 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Final: 1st in Super 4 vs 2nd in Super 4, 11 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Earlier, while making the announcement about the move to shift the Asia Cup from Sri Lanka to the UAE, the Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah mentioned, "Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE. Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights."