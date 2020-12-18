Lessons From The Past Help Ashwin Shine on Return to Adelaide

"I pretty much had decent outings every time I have gone on to play in the last 18 months or so and like I said, things can get blown out of context and I have put those things in shelf and it is in the backyard and I have learnt from there. I really want to have all the fun all I possibly can. I don't want to sit back and think whether that is the best or not. There is an innings to go and I looking at the entire Test series and it is a great opportunity for me to replicate that," Ashwin added, emphasising that he does not want to bask in the glory yet and wants to focus on the forthcoming Tests.

That is understandable considering that India's last tour of England, in 2018, proved to be one where he began well but then faded. He scalped four for 62 and three for 59 at Birmingham before going wicket-less at Lord's and collecting four wickets in his remaining two Tests at Nottingham and Southampton after bowling 75.4 overs. He played the last two Tests despite a hip injury. He was left out of the last Test at The Oval.