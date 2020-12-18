Advantage India as Bowlers Stifle Aus on Day 2, Lead by 62 Runs

Overnight batsmen for India, Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin failed to add to their scores in the morning as the visitors lost their final four wickets for 11 runs in the first half hour of the day. Mitchell Starc, who had started things off with a wicket in the first over on Day 1, finished with 4/53, his best in Tests against India, who were bundled out for 244.

India, who looked like they would take control on Day 1 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane batting well, lost their last seven wickets for 56 runs after the captain departed for 74.

Bumrah Takes Charge

Australia’s openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns, a new combination, played out four maiden overs first up before getting off the mark as Bumrah and Yadav were a tad bit off the mark. A short breather later, Bumrah fixed that and trapped both the openers LBW for 8.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne had their task cut out as Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were bowling some very probing lines and lengths before the dinner break.

Smith, normally very good against India in Tests, wasn’t having a comfortable start to his stay as Labuschagne was afforded a couple of early breathers when India dropped a couple of catches.