Podcast: Bowlers Put India on Top vs Aus But Shaw Stumbles Again

On Day 2 of the India vs Australia Test match, we discuss India’s bowling and Prithvi Shaw’s struggles.
Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Cricket
Published:
On Day 2 of the India vs Australia Test match, we discuss India’s bowling and Prithvi Shaw’s struggles. | (Photo: The Quint)

On Episode 8 of The Aussie Challenge Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Day 2 of the Adelaide Test between India and Australia.

15 wickets fell on the day with Australia bowled out on 191 and India’s second innings score at 9/1 at Stumps. Indian opener Prithvi Shaw was the one wicket to fall before the end of the day as India hold a 62-run lead over the home team going into Sunday.

(The Aussie Challenge Podcast with Ayaz Memon on The Quint is powered by PharmEasy, India's largest online pharmacy, and MediBuddy.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT