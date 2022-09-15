Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Legends League Cricket 2022: Match Timing, Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast

Legends League Cricket 2022: Match Timing, Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast

Legends League Cricket 2022 Season 2: Here are all the details - full schedule, squad, live streaming, and telecast.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

Legends League Cricket 2022: Check match timings, schedule, live telecast and streaming details here.

|
(Photo: AP)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Legends League Cricket 2022: Check match timings, schedule, live telecast and streaming details here.</p></div>

Season 2 of Legends League Cricket 2022 is scheduled to start on Friday, 16 September 2022. In the second season of Legends League Cricket, total of four teams will participate including Manipal Tigers, India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Bhilwara Kings.

This cricket tournament is going to be exciting because many well-known former cricket players will be a part of this league. A total of 15 matches will be played in the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022. The final match will be played on 5 October 2022.

Let us read about the full schedule, match timings, live telecast, squads, and live streaming details below.

Also ReadIndia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs AFG Asia Cup

Legends League Cricket 2022: Check Full Schedule Here

Check out the full schedule including day, date, match timings, venue, and other details below:

Day and DateMatch DetailsTimingsVenue
Friday, 16 September 2022India Maharajas vs World Giants, Special Match7:30 PMEden Gardens, Kolkata
Saturday, 17 September 2022India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 1st Match7:30 PMEden Gardens, Kolkata
Sunday, 18 September 2022 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, 2nd Match7:30 PMEkana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Monday, 19 September 2022 Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, 3rd Match7:30 PMEkana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Wednesday, 21 September 2022 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, 4th Match7:30 PMEkana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Thursday, 22 September 2022 Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 5th Match7:30 PMArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Saturday, 24 September 2022 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, 6th Match7:30 PMArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Sunday, 25 September 2022 India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 7th Match7:30 PMArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Monday, 26 September 2022 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, 8th Match7:30 PMBarabati Stadium, Cuttack
Tuesday, 27 September 2022 Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 9th Match7:30 PMBarabati Stadium, Cuttack
Thursday, 29 September 2022 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, 10th Match7:30 PMBarabati Stadium, Cuttack
Friday, 30 September 2022 Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, 11th Match7:30 PMBarkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
Saturday, 01 October 2022India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, 12th Match7:30 PMBarkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
Sunday, 02 October 2022TBC vs TBC, Qualifier (1 v 2)7:30 PMBarkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
Monday, 03 October 2022TBC vs TBC, 3 v Q (loser)7:30 PMTBC
Wednesday, 05 October 2022 (Final Match)TBC vs TBC7:30 PMTBC

Legends League Cricket 2022: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast?

The live telecast of Legends League Cricket 2022, Season 2 will be available on all the channels of Star Sports Network (official broadcaster).

Also ReadIndia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Legends League Cricket 2022: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of second season of Legends League Cricket 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Only subscribed users can enjoy the live streaming of all the matches.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Team Squads

The upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022 Season 2 will be played between four teams - Manipal Tigers, India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Bhilwara Kings. Following is the squad list of teams.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (captain), Phil Mustard (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Kaif, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwithrana (wicket-keeper), Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, Darren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Imran Tahir, and VRV Singh.

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Ashgar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakazda, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin (wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (captain), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Daniel Vettori, Ashoke Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla (wicket-keeper), Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura.

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (captain), Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior (wicket-keeper), Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha (wicket-keeper), William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.

Also ReadAsia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Match 2; When & Where To Watch IND vs Pak Live?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT