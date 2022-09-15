Legends League Cricket 2022: Match Timing, Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast

Season 2 of Legends League Cricket 2022 is scheduled to start on Friday, 16 September 2022. In the second season of Legends League Cricket, total of four teams will participate including Manipal Tigers, India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Bhilwara Kings.

This cricket tournament is going to be exciting because many well-known former cricket players will be a part of this league. A total of 15 matches will be played in the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022. The final match will be played on 5 October 2022.

Let us read about the full schedule, match timings, live telecast, squads, and live streaming details below.