Legends League Cricket 2022: Match Timing, Schedule, Live Streaming & Telecast

Legends League Cricket 2022: Check match timings, schedule, live telecast and streaming details here.
Season 2 of Legends League Cricket 2022 is scheduled to start on Friday, 16 September 2022. In the second season of Legends League Cricket, total of four teams will participate including Manipal Tigers, India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Bhilwara Kings.
This cricket tournament is going to be exciting because many well-known former cricket players will be a part of this league. A total of 15 matches will be played in the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022. The final match will be played on 5 October 2022.
Let us read about the full schedule, match timings, live telecast, squads, and live streaming details below.
Check out the full schedule including day, date, match timings, venue, and other details below:
|Day and Date
|Match Details
|Timings
|Venue
|Friday, 16 September 2022
|India Maharajas vs World Giants, Special Match
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Saturday, 17 September 2022
|India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 1st Match
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Sunday, 18 September 2022
|Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, 2nd Match
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Monday, 19 September 2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, 3rd Match
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Wednesday, 21 September 2022
|India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, 4th Match
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Thursday, 22 September 2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 5th Match
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Saturday, 24 September 2022
|India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, 6th Match
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Sunday, 25 September 2022
|India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 7th Match
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Monday, 26 September 2022
|Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, 8th Match
|7:30 PM
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|Tuesday, 27 September 2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 9th Match
|7:30 PM
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|Thursday, 29 September 2022
|India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, 10th Match
|7:30 PM
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|Friday, 30 September 2022
|Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, 11th Match
|7:30 PM
|Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
|Saturday, 01 October 2022
|India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, 12th Match
|7:30 PM
|Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
|Sunday, 02 October 2022
|TBC vs TBC, Qualifier (1 v 2)
|7:30 PM
|Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
|Monday, 03 October 2022
|TBC vs TBC, 3 v Q (loser)
|7:30 PM
|TBC
|Wednesday, 05 October 2022 (Final Match)
|TBC vs TBC
|7:30 PM
|TBC
The live telecast of Legends League Cricket 2022, Season 2 will be available on all the channels of Star Sports Network (official broadcaster).
The live streaming of second season of Legends League Cricket 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Only subscribed users can enjoy the live streaming of all the matches.
The upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022 Season 2 will be played between four teams - Manipal Tigers, India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Bhilwara Kings. Following is the squad list of teams.
Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (captain), Phil Mustard (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Kaif, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwithrana (wicket-keeper), Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, Darren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Imran Tahir, and VRV Singh.
India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Ashgar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakazda, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin (wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.
Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (captain), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Daniel Vettori, Ashoke Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla (wicket-keeper), Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura.
Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (captain), Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior (wicket-keeper), Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha (wicket-keeper), William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)