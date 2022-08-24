Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule Announced, Pakistani Cricketers Won’t Play

"For final match of this season we are looking at Dehradun," he further added.



Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "We are coming to mesmerise the cricketing fans at these wonderful cricket grounds. This festival season we will be presenting the cricket carnival with Top Legends competing for the first Legends League Cricket Title."

The complete list of all the fixtures are presented below:



Kolkata: September 16 to 18



Lucknow: September 21 to 22



New Delhi: September 24 to 26



Cuttack: September 27 to 30



Jodhpur: October 1 and 3



Play-Offs: October 5 and 7 - Venue to be announced



Finals on October 8 Venue to be announced