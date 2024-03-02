Gautam Gambhir Requests BJP to Relieve Him from Political Duties During IPL

Gautam Gambhir seeks relief from political duties during IPL 2024.
Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and a Member of Parliament (MP) for BJP, has requested the party to relieve him from his political responsibilities to focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.
Gambhir, who rejoined KKR after serving as a mentor to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for two years, took to X to request relief from his responsibilities.
In his post, the former cricketer thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity.
Earlier, the two-time IPL winners said their main pre-season camp ahead of the 2024 edition of the tournament will begin in Kolkata on 15 March.
The franchise further said in an update that some of their domestic Indian players are playing in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai. As a result, Abhishek Nayar, KKR’s assistant coach, has set up a temporary training facility at the KKR Academy in Mumbai for this week.
