IPL 2024 To Start With CSK vs RCB on 22 March, Schedule Announced for 21 Matches

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on 22 March, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter, scheduled to be held at the MA Chidambaran Stadium in Chennai. On Thursday (22 February), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the first 21 of the 74 matches of IPL 2024.

Following the clash between MS Dhoni's five-time champions and Faf du Plessis' Challengers, fans will witness a double-header on only the second day of the competition. Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the first match of 23 March, in Mohali, whilst in the second fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata.