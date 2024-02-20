IPL 2024: KKR Name Dushmantha Chameera as Replacement for Gus Atkinson

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In a press release, the IPL confirmed that Gus Atkinson, acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of Rs 1 crore, will not be participating in the tournament. Further, the announcement revealed that Sri Lankan pace sensation Dushmantha Chameera has been designated as his substitute.