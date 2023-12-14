IPL 2024: KKR Appoint Shreyas Iyer as Skipper, Nitish Rana Named Vice-Captain

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced that India batter Shreyas Iyer will be returning as the side’s captain for the 2024 season of the tournament, adding that Nitish Rana will be serving as his deputy.

“I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group,” said Shreyas in a statement issued by the franchise.