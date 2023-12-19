IPL Auction 2024: KKR Lose Sight of Squad Strength by Splurging on Starc

₹24.75 crore. When the Indian Premier League began in 2008, three icons - Sachin Tendulkar for Mumbai, Sourav Ganguly for Kolkata, and Rahul Dravid for Bengaluru - combined went for less money compared to what Kolkata Knight Riders decided to splurge on tearaway Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc at the IPL 2024 Auction today. It is now the most expensive purchase in the history of the IPL, beating the ₹20.50 crore set by teammate and captain Pat Cummins’ sale to Sunrisers Hyderabad, just two hours earlier.

"It's obviously humbling to still, I guess, feel like I'm wanted or, or needed anyway, I guess," Starc told Jio Cinema after his bid. "So hopefully that experience that I've had for a few years now can translate into success in… obviously leading up to the IPL and, hopefully, add some of that to the KKR list. Pat has gone to Sunrisers, but that's where he was at KKR, and I hope to fill his shoes there.”