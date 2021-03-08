BCCI Announces Test Match for Indian Women’s Cricket Team

While the Indian women’s cricket team are currently in the middle of an ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI announced a one-off Test match for the team against England.

On International Women’s Day, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted, “On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again Folded hands Flag of India”

However, Shah did not announce the venue of the Test on the occasion but it is expected to happen during the women's team tour of UK and tentatively some time in June or July.