Ashwin, Beaumont Win ICC Player of Month Awards for February

"Ashwin's consistent wicket taking, even in helpful conditions have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition," said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, representing the ICC Voting Academy.

"Three half centuries of which two were in helping her team win the match was outstanding from Beaumont. Particular emphasis on the fact that two of the knocks were unbeaten innings, and coming inevitably, on two occasions whilst having lost her opening partner early on, she had to see things through for her team, which was incredible," said Bishop.