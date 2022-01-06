Anushka Sharma Plays Jhulan Goswami in ‘Chakda Xpress'; Watch Video

Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Anushka Sharma took to social media to announce her latest project titled Chakda Xpress based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Sharing the announcement video, Sharma wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”
In the teaser, Anushka as Goswami talks about creating an identity for herself and her team on the global stage. Anushka Sharma penned a note about the Jhulan Goswami's contribution and the film.
She wrote, “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”
“From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession,” the actor added.
Anushka Sharma added that Jhulan Goswami’s life is a testimony that “passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities.” The actor called the film Chakda Xpress “the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket.”
The actor further noted, “There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India. We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India.”
Anushka credits Goswami and her team’s passion and hard work for bringing attention to women’s cricket. “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story & it is an honour for me to try & bring her life to audiences & cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit,” Sharma wrote.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 release Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced Netflix’s Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. She married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 and they welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)