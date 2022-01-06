Anushka Sharma Plays Jhulan Goswami in ‘Chakda Xpress'; Watch Video

The actor further noted, “There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India. We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India.”

Anushka credits Goswami and her team’s passion and hard work for bringing attention to women’s cricket. “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story & it is an honour for me to try & bring her life to audiences & cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit,” Sharma wrote.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 release Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced Netflix’s Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. She married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 and they welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.