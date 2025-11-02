Jemimah Rodrigues — Among Shaws & Tendulkars, A Journey To The World Cup Final

Bandra’s Middle Income Group (MIG) Cricket Club had never seen a girl walk through its gates with the resolve to become a cricketer — until one morning in 2009. Women’s cricket was then a niche pursuit. It had been less than three years that the BCCI took control of India’s women’s team. That, too, following an ICC directive.

For coach Prashant Shetty, it was only natural to be indifferent to the young girl who had just arrived. His focus lay on a group of boys he was certain would rise through Indian cricket’s ranks — and many indeed did.

Prithvi Shaw went on to play for India.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of arguably India’s greatest ever cricketer, went on to play in the world’s biggest franchise league — the IPL.

Atharva Ankolekar went on to play for Mumbai.