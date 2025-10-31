Women's World Cup: In India Vs India, India Win. Matriarchy 1, Misogyny 0.

Among those singled out, Jemimah stood apart — as she always does — simply by being herself. A vivacious, happy-go-lucky, devil-may-care, 5’3” bundle of joy, whom, for those who have ever been in or around the Indian women’s team in any capacity, you will find sporting a smile bright enough to transform even the most cynical soul into an optimist.

But this nation broke Jemimah. It forced her into anxiety. Barely holding her tears back after the match, she said: