New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Opens Up About 'Special' 10-Wicket Haul in Mumbai

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel reflected on his 10 wickets in a Test innings against India in the second Test at Mumbai, saying that it was quite a special occasion not only for him but for his family as well.

The Mumbai-born Patel became just the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to take 10 wickets in a Test match innings when India were bowled out for 325 in the first innings. Patel finished with jaw-dropping figures of 10/119 from 47.5 overs.