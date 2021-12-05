'Special That it Came in Mumbai,' Says Ajaz Patel After 10-Fer in City of Birth

Ajaz said he did not expect to get all 10 but was sure of being on the honours board when he left Mumbai.

"No, not quite. I knew leaving here there was work to do. I wanted to get up on the honours board. I told myself yesterday that my name was going to be on the honours board but for it to happen was special."

The 30-year-old said his achievement of becoming only the third bowler to take a perfect 10 in a Test innings has not yet sunk in.

"After I came off the field, things happened too quickly. These things don't sink in until later. It's brilliant for me, my family and my wife. You spend a lot of time away from home as a cricketer and I'm just grateful to God for this, this occasion. It's very special for me," he said.