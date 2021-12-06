Indian Team Gift Ajaz Patel a Signed Jersey as Memento of His 10-Wicket Haul

His first 10 Tests produced only 29 wickets but his brilliant effort in the 11th propelled Ajaz Patel of New Zealand into the record books as he became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings.

With figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs, Ajaz joined legends Jim Laker of England (1956) and India's Anil Kumble (1999) as the third bowler to dismiss the entire opposing team single-handedly. Laker claimed 10-53 against Australia at Old Trafford on July 26, 1956 while Kumble bagged 10-74 against Pakistan at the then named Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi on February 4, 1999.

Laker took 51.2 overs to become the first bowler in the history of the game to take all-10 wickets in an innings while Kumble bowled only 26.3 overs for his haul. While, Ajaz in 47.5 overs -- that he bowled in four spells of 24-10-57-4, 5-0-16-0, 6-0-16-2 and 12.5-2-30-4 -- his fourth spell on the second day of the Test being the most devastating.

Ajaz, whose previous best effort in an innings is 5/59 against Pakistan, gave away 73 runs for his first four wickets but claimed the next six for only 46. In the process, he produced the best bowling figures ever in an international match at the Wankhede stadium and also the best bowling figures against India.