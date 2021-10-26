IPL: Staggering Amounts for New Teams has Cricket World in Awe

Former England captain Michael Vaughan saw IPL as the most powerful aspect of the game.



"With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers, it's now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of the game now. It's inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments ., #IPL," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.



Aakash Chopra said the valuation of the new teams has taken the IPL to a whole new level. "So, Ahmedabad and Lucknow it is. The valuation of the new teams has taken the #IPL to a whole new level. Now, the wait to understand the retention rules. I hope that allowing 5 overseas players in the XI is considered as an option for the first 3 years at least," he tweeted.



Former India pacer and current selector RP Singh termed it as a great day for Indian cricket. "Indeed, a great day for Indian cricket because two new teams (the second one from #Ahmedabad, a special connect with that city as well!), we will (have) many young talents getting more chances. Congratulations @BCCI, @SGanguly99 and @JayShah," he wrote.



With each team playing seven home and away matches, there was a lot of speculation on how the format will be run, the total duration of the tournament, and the retention policy ahead of the mega auction.