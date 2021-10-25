Lucknow and Ahmedabad to be Home to the Two New IPL Teams: Report

Who Are The New Team Owners?

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka group is not new to the IPL and had owned a team before this by the name of Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. They, along with Gujarat Lions, featured as the two-season replacements for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who were suspended due to their involvement in illegal betting by their respective owners. In their first year, the Pune franchise finished seventh in the IPL and were runners-up the next year. MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith were among the big names to have represented that team.

Private equity firm CVC Capital, who are the latest to join the IPL bandwagon, are quite active in sports. They have investments in rugby, international Volleyball, Formula One and have also landed a deal in football with La Liga. CVC was part of a consortium last year that had entered into talks to buy a stake in the media business of Italy's top football league, but the deal fell through after objections from some clubs. Similarly, some clubs in Spain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Oviedo, too have voted against the deal in La Liga.