Lucknow and Ahmedabad to be Home to the Two New IPL Teams: Report

Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be the home cities of the two new IPL teams.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
IPL 2022 will see the addition of two new franchises and after a full day of bidding and tabulating, the BCCI is reportedly set to announce that Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be the home of the two new teams.
According to reports, the Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG group will start the Lucknow franchise having successfully bid around Rs 7,000 crore. The Ahmedabad franchise has been bagged by private equity firm CVC Capital for around Rs 5,200 crore.
According to reports, 22 parties had picked up the tender document worth Rs 10 lakh but only ten parties had placed their bids.
The base price for the new teams was set at Rs 2000 crore.
Some of the big names of interested parties that were revealed over the last week were the Adani Group, the owners of Premier League club Manchester United, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, Capri Global.
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka group is not new to the IPL and had owned a team before this by the name of Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. They, along with Gujarat Lions, featured as the two-season replacements for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who were suspended due to their involvement in illegal betting by their respective owners. In their first year, the Pune franchise finished seventh in the IPL and were runners-up the next year. MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith were among the big names to have represented that team.
Private equity firm CVC Capital, who are the latest to join the IPL bandwagon, are quite active in sports. They have investments in rugby, international Volleyball, Formula One and have also landed a deal in football with La Liga. CVC was part of a consortium last year that had entered into talks to buy a stake in the media business of Italy's top football league, but the deal fell through after objections from some clubs. Similarly, some clubs in Spain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Oviedo, too have voted against the deal in La Liga.
Two new IPL teams mean at least 60 more players join the franchise-based tournament from the 2022 season. But, how will Lucknow and Ahmedabad field big stars if all are already playing with their set franchises?
There is set to be a big IPL auction at the end of the year which means all players from the current eight franchises return back to the auction pool. Earlier auction rules have allowed teams to retain three players and an added two with the 'right to match' card at the auction. However, the BCCI is yet to announce the rules this time around.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)