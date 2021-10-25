India’s Loss to Pakistan Disappointing, But Attacking Players Is Shameful

Unfortunately, no immediate answers are coming India’s way. The reasons for the loss are multitude, but this is not about the personnel issues that India faces, it is about the kind of reaction that we have witnessed since the demoralising 10-wicket loss on Sunday night.

The last thing India’s players need is a vote of no-confidence. Suddenly this bunch of cricketers, who have gone from being no-hopers to being a favoured side world over, are the most hated lot in the country.

That's simply not done.

The kind of reactions that we have seen on social media. The kind of vile comments and memes that have been directed from some who claim to be well-wishers is just not done.

The most unfortunate aspect has been the way India’s premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been targeted on Instagram over his religion and it has been absolutely despicable. Shami has been India’s premier fast bowler for close to a decade now in all formats. He has been a consistent performer who can run through batting line-ups at will. It was unfortunate that on Sunday he just could not get going. The vagaries of the T20 format are such that bowlers can have off days. It so happened that it was Shami’s bad day, but the unforgiving ‘fans’ just do not want to see it that way. They went right after Shami immediately after India lost and posted the most vile comments questioning his integrity and love for the nation.