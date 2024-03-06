IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Joins Chennai Super Kings' Camp in Chennai

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Joins Chennai Super Kings' Camp in Chennai

#IPL2024 | #MSDhoni arrives in Chennai to joins Chennai Super Kings' camp.
Ahead of IPL 2024, MS Dhoni joins Chennai Super Kings' camp.

Image: X/ChennaiIPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday, 5 March joined Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) camp as he arrived in Chennai ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on 22 March.

“#THA7A Dharisanam! 🦁💛 #DenComing,” the franchise wrote in a social media post as they announced MSD’s arrival.
Earlier, on Monday, the former India captain, who led CSK to their fifth IPL title last year sent the fans into a frenzy by posting a cryptic note about donning a new role in the upcoming season.

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!," Dhoni wrote in his Facebook post.

CSK will be defending their fifth IPL title which they clinched last year after beating Gujarat Titans in a three-day final, caused by rain, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the 2023 IPL win, CSK equaled Mumbai Indians' record for the most trophies won by a team in the league.

Shortly after winning IPL 2023, Dhoni flew to Mumbai to undergo left knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after being troubled by it for the entire season, including wearing a brace while taking a lap of the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

In IPL 2023, Dhoni batted mainly at number seven and eight, by amassing 104 runs at an eye-catching strike-rate of 182.45 in 12 innings. It is yet to be known when Dhoni will join CSK pre-season camp, which began in Chennai on 2nd March.

CSK will open their campaign in IPL 2024 as the defending champions in a high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will then take on IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans at the same venue on 26 March.

Published: 06 Mar 2024,10:17 AM IST

