IPL 2024: Deepak Chahar, Gaikwad Reach Chennai as CSK’s Pre-Season Camp Begins

Image: X/ChennaiIPL
Fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad are amongst the Indian players who have arrived in the city ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pre-season camp, starting on Saturday, for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
On Saturday, through its social media accounts, CSK, the five-time IPL winners, announced the arrival of Gaikwad, logistics manager Sanjay Natarajan, high-performance analyst Lakshmi Narayanan, team doctor Dr. Madhu Thottappillil and masseur Khalil Khan in the city, ahead of the start of the pre-season camp at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.
Chahar has not played any form of competitive cricket since December last year when he pulled out of India’s home T20I series against Australia midway and subsequent series in the shortest format in South Africa due to his father’s illness.
Gaikwad had returned to competitive cricket via Maharashtra’s final Ranji Trophy match against Services on February 16, where he made scores of 96 and four not out. The right-handed batter was on the mend after suffering a ring finger injury sustained while fielding in India’s second ODI against South Africa at Gqeberha last year, which also ruled him out of the subsequent Test series against the Proteas.
Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign in IPL 2024 as the defending champions in a high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 22 March in Chennai and will then take on IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans at the same venue on 26 March.
