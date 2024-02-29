Old Image of MS Dhoni Visiting Gurdwara Shared With Misleading Context

An image of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is being shared to claim that he was seen recently visiting a Gurdwara amid the ongoing farmers' protests.

What are users saying?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the image with a caption that said, "Mahendra singh Dhoni didn’t go to Ram mandir Pran prathisthan after being invited but he has visited Gurudwara today during ongoing Farmer’s protest. MSD is a man with spine who is still upholding secular values (sic)."