Have Trust, Give Confidence – Theekshana Reveals How Dhoni Makes CSK Champions

The ICC U19 World Cup is currently ongoing in South Africa. You were supposed to play in the 2018 edition, but could not, owing to fitness issues. You were deemed overweight. Can you tell us about that phase of your career?

I was about to give up cricket totally, at that point. Not many know about this, but I won the Sri Lankan Best All-Rounder award in 2018. I had scored 800 runs and picked up 85 wickets in that season. After that, I had an unfortunate injury, but when I came back, I was nowhere in the picture. I was not considered only.

I thought I would quit professional cricket and only play as a part-timer, because that phase was not easy for me and my family. My fitness was not up to the mark in 2017, and I admitted it. But in 2018, I lost 27 kgs. I did everything possible to make it to the U19 World Cup, but I was not selected.

But ultimately, I am happy that I did not give up cricket and continued playing. Now I am here, but only a few players from that U19 team played for the national team.