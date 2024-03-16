IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc Feels Excited About His Return to IPL 'Circus'

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc opened up on returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is prepared for a “bit of circus.”

After nearly nine years, Starc is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) arena, donning the colours of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming 2024 edition. Starc's astronomical price tag of 24.70 crore in the auction made headlines, establishing him as the costliest player in IPL history following a fierce bidding war with the Gujarat Titans.