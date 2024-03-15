IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Ngidi Ruled Out, Fraser-McGurk Roped in As Replacement

Delhi Capitals' pacer Lungisani Ngidi has been ruled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from 22 March owing to an injury.

The Protea has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets to his credit.

The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Ngidi for the upcoming season.

22-year-old Fraser-McGurk has played 2 ODIs for Australia and was signed by the franchise at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.