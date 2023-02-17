IPL 2023 Schedule: Time Table, Fixtures, Venues, Team-Wise Match Dates

IPL Schedule 2023: The tournament will commence from 31 March
(Photo: BCCI)
The fixture list of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, 17th February. The season will commence on 31 March, with the final match being scheduled to be held on 28 May.
The first match of the season will see the defending champions, Gujarat Titans taking on the four-time winners, Chennai Super Kings. The fixture will be held at the former’s home ground, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
The most successful team of the competition, Mumbai Indians will start their 2023 campaign with an away tie against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 2 April.
IPL 2023 Schedule
While the former will serve as a second home venue for Rajasthan Royals, Dharamshala will serve as Punjab Kings' alternate home ground.
The timing of the matches remains unaltered, with the afternoon fixtures scheduled for 3:30pm and the evening matches starting at 7:30pm. A total of 18 double-headers will be played this season, with the first afternoon game of the season to be contested between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali, on 1 April.
Like last season, the ten teams have been divided into two groups of five. Group A will consist of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Group B will be featuring Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.
However, there has been a deviation from the 2022 format. Whilst the number of games per team remains 14, every side will face every other team from their group only once this year, while playing two matches against every team from the other group.
IPL 2023 Schedule – Everything you need to know:
The tournament will run between 31 March to 28 May.
Defending champions, Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Besides the ten host cities, Guwahati and Dharamshala will also stage matches this year.
The timings remain unchanged - afternoon games to start at 3:30pm, while evening matches will begin at 7:30pm.
Teams have been divided into two groups of five.
Group A will consist of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Group B will be featuring Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.
Each team will face every other team from their group once, and all five teams from the other groups on two occasions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)