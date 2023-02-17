IPL 2023 Schedule: Time Table, Fixtures, Venues, Team-Wise Match Dates

The fixture list of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, 17th February. The season will commence on 31 March, with the final match being scheduled to be held on 28 May.

The first match of the season will see the defending champions, Gujarat Titans taking on the four-time winners, Chennai Super Kings. The fixture will be held at the former’s home ground, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.