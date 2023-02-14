WPL 2023: BCCI Announce Schedule, 22-Match Tournament To Run Between 4-26 March

WPL 2023: The inaugural Women's Premier League season will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
(Photo: BCCI)
Following a captivating auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Tuesday, 14 February. The competition will commence on 4 March, with the final scheduled to be held on 26 March.
The inaugural WPL edition will be staged entirely in Mumbai, with DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium serving as the two venues. The season will feature 22 games – 20 in the league phase, a one-off eliminator and the final, which will be held at the Brabourne Stadium.
Like the Indian Premier League, the match timings have been finalised at 7:30pm for the evening games, and 3:30pm for the afternoon encounters. There will be a total of four double-headers, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals in the first afternoon game of the season, on 5 March.
WPL 2023 Schedule: All You Need To Know
The tournament will run from 4-26 March.
There will be a total of 22 matches in the inaugural WPL season.
The league phase will feature 20 fixtures, which will be followed by a one-off eliminator and the final.
The competition will be held in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium.
In the first match, Gujarat Giants will be up against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium.
The final will be held at the Brabourne Stadium.
Matches will start at 3:30pm and 7:30pm.
There will be a total of four double-headers.
WPL 2023 Schedule
“In its first season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days. The league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians,” BCCI’s secretary, Jay Shah stated in a press release.
“On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening,” the statement further read.
