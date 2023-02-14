WPL 2023: BCCI Announce Schedule, 22-Match Tournament To Run Between 4-26 March

Following a captivating auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Tuesday, 14 February. The competition will commence on 4 March, with the final scheduled to be held on 26 March.

The inaugural WPL edition will be staged entirely in Mumbai, with DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium serving as the two venues. The season will feature 22 games – 20 in the league phase, a one-off eliminator and the final, which will be held at the Brabourne Stadium.