Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Schedule: Matches, Date, Time, Fixture, Squad, and More

Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL T20 2023: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 today on 17 February 2023.

The 16th Season of IPL will officially kick off on 31 March 2023. Mumbai Indians will play their first match on 2 April 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The five time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) team lead by Rohit Sharma had faced a tough luck in the previous edition of IPL 2022 where they ended at the bottom of the standings table post league stage. However, MI will try their level best to show a better performance in IPL 2023 and win the title.

Let us check out the Mumbai Indians full schedule in TATA IPL 2023 including date, time, venue, matches, and more.