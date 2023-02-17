ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Schedule: Matches, Date, Time, Fixture, Squad, and More

Mumbai Indians Match Schedule in IPL 2023: The first match of MI will be played on 2 April against RCB.

Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL T20 2023: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 today on 17 February 2023.

The 16th Season of IPL will officially kick off on 31 March 2023. Mumbai Indians will play their first match on 2 April 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The five time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) team lead by Rohit Sharma had faced a tough luck in the previous edition of IPL 2022 where they ended at the bottom of the standings table post league stage. However, MI will try their level best to show a better performance in IPL 2023 and win the title.

Let us check out the Mumbai Indians full schedule in TATA IPL 2023 including date, time, venue, matches, and more.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Time Venue, Matches, and More

Check out the full schedule and fixtures of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming TATA IPL 2023 that will kick start on 31 March.

DateDayTimeMatchVenue
02-Apr-23Sunday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BangaloreBangalore
08-Apr-23Saturday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super KingsMumbai
11-Apr-23Tuesday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsDelhi
16-Apr-23Sunday3:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight RidersMumbai
18-Apr-23Tuesday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers HyderabadHyderabad
22-Apr-23Saturday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Punjab KingsMumbai
25-Apr-23Tuesday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Gujarat TitansAhmedabad
30-Apr-23Sunday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai
03-May-23Wednesday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Punjab KingsMohali
06-May-23Saturday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super KingsChennai
09-May-23Tuesday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai
12-May-23Friday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Gujarat TitansMumbai
16-May-23Tuesday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow
21-May-23Sunday7:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers HyderabadMumbai

To check the full schedule of IPL 2023, please click here.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023: Team Squad

 Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, and Duan Jansen.

